 Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in 'Heaven and Hell' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Robert Durst's Death Vacates His California Murder Conviction, But It's 'Absurd' To Say He's Cleared
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video

Donda track’s visual aired as a Yeezy Gap ad during the College Football Playoff National Championship game

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kanye West debuted his “Heaven and Hell” video during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song appears on West’s Donda, which arrived in August.

The video, which serves double-duty as a Yeezy Gap ad that also showcases the brand’s new hoodies, is set at night as people roam around a city wearing the dark hoodies. Faces are obscured in the shadows and also by face masks. It culminates in a sea of clouds and floating bodies swirling the skies.

Earlier in the day, West and Netflix announced that Act One of three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, a week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. Netflix will release the trilogy that follows West’s career and features never-before-seen footage beginning on Feb. 16. The documentary will feature footage that was shot over the course of more than two decades by directors Coodie & Chike — the duo behind several of the artist’s videos, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 3).”

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Kanye West, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.