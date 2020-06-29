Kanye West Teases New Album ‘God’s Country’

Kanye West teased a short excerpt from a new song, “Wash Us in the Blood,” on Twitter on Monday. The star also announced that he plans to release a new album titled God’s Country.

West has not released any music since last Christmas, when his Sunday Service Choir put out the 19-song collection Jesus Is Born, featuring gospel re-workings of West tracks, SWV’s “Rain,” and Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” among others. Before that, West released Jesus Is King, a Number One album that included contributions from Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign, and Clipse.

While West has been quiet for much of the year, the last few weeks brought a flurry of news. The star just announced a new arrangement with Gap to create a clothing line called Yeezy Gap. West’s deal with the company extends for 10 years with an option to renew after five, according to The New York Times; by that point, Gap is expecting West’s clothing line to be generating a billion dollars in sales.

In addition, West announced last week that he will join his longtime collaborator Kid Cudi to voice characters in an animated show inspired by their 2018 album Kids See Ghosts. On top of that, the rapper hopes to release both a James Turrell-directed Jesus Is King film and a version of the album produced by Dr. Dre. Like God’s Country, the various projects do not yet have release dates.

— ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020