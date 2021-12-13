Future Welcomes Kanye West for Surprise Mini Set at Rolling Loud California

Kanye West delivered a surprise five-song set in the middle of Future’s headlining performance at Rolling Loud California Sunday, Dec. 12.

After Future welcomed him to the stage, West kicked things off with his Graduation classic, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” which he followed with a pair of Donda tracks, “Hurricane” and “Praise God.” West then ran through “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” after which he aided Future with a freestyle on “Fuck Up Some Commas”

While West was ostensibly done after that, he stuck around on stage to enjoy the rest of Future’s set (it seemed like there was to be one more surprise when the DJ started playing “Flashing Lights,” but Future’s set ended soon after with “Drankin N Smokin” and a large fireworks display).

West’s appearance at Rolling Loud California comes on the heels of his big reunion/beef-squashing concert with Drake last Thursday, Dec. 7. The show, which was staged at the Los Angeles Coliseum, also doubled as a benefit concert to free Larry Hoover, the cofounder of the Gangster Disciples, who is serving a life sentence in federal prison.

West released his most recent album, Donda, back in August. The LP is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at next year’s Grammys, while “Hurricane” is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance and “Jail” is up for Best Rap Song.