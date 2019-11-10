See Kanye West Perform ‘Follow God’ During Travis Scott’s Astroworld Set

Kanye West made a surprise appearance to perform his new single “Follow God” during Travis Scott’s headlining set at the rapper’s own Astroworld Festival in Houston. The performance came a day after West released the music video for the Jesus Is King track.

Perhaps in keeping with West’s pledge to no longer perform secular music, when the DJ next played Graduation’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” the rapper merely stood onstage and let the crowd recite the song back to him. Midway through, he signaled to the DJ to cut the beat before leaving the Astroworld Festival stage.

Scott’s headlining set also featured guests like Young Thug, Swae Lee, Gunna and Migos, who debuted a new track alongside Scott and Young Thug during the performance:

Marilyn Manson, Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, Rosalia, DaBaby and more also performed at the sold-out Astroworld Festival, which quickly recovered from an incident earlier in the day where festivalgoers were trampled and three people hospitalized in a stampede to get into the event.