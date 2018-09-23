Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Kanye West Throw Out First Pitch at Chicago White Sox Game

Rapper joined by son Saint West at hometown’s Guaranteed Rate Field

Kanye West and his son Saint West both threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game Sunday afternoon.

The rapper, wearing a White Sox jersey, came out on the Guaranteed Rate Field diamond with Saint on his shoulders as the stadium’s speakers blared his 2007 track “Homecoming.”

After removing Saint – who also tossed a ball from the pitchers’ mound – from his shoulders, West sent his first pitch in the vicinity of the waiting catcher, but the baseball fell short of reaching home plate.

West has spent much of the week in his native Windy City, with the rapper promising on social media to open up DONDA schools in the area and posting video of himself working in the studio with Chance the Rapper.

West, who will perform on the Saturday Night Live Season 44 premiere on September 29th, has also been teasing a project titled Yandhi that will be released the same day at the SNL performance.

