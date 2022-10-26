Kanye West ‘Escorted’ Out of Skechers HQ After Arriving ‘Unannounced and Uninvited’

Ye really thought this would work. After being dropped by Adidas yesterday, Kanye West showed up “unannounced and uninvited” at Skechers’ headquarters in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His motive? It’s unclear, but it comes after the end of his most lucrative partnership with the German sportswear brand.

After a “brief discussion,” West was escorted off the corporate offices’ premises, Skechers tells Rolling Stone in a statement. The shoe company’s message was clear: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” Skechers said in a statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

West’s “visit” to Skechers HQ comes a day after Adidas ended its partnership, calling his antisemitic and hate-filled comments “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Losing the deal with Adidas may have cost West his place in the upper echelons of the ultra-wealthy. Forbes has estimated that the deal was worth about $1.4 billion, and West’s net worth around $2 billion; without Adidas, he’s allegedly worth just $400 million.

Adidas followed the likes of CAA, Vogue, Balenciaga, and other companies to distance themselves from the rapper. On Sunday, an antisemitic group hung a banner on an overpass in Los Angeles that said “Kanye is right about the Jews,” as members of the group did a Nazi salute.

West’s removal from the Skechers HQ comes just two days after the shoe brand was named company of the year by Footwear News, being praised for collaborations with Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson this year. Skechers previously worked with the likes of Ava Max, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and Amanda Kloots.