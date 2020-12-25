 Kanye West Surprise-Releases Gospel Album 'Emmanuel' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984' Online: Stream the Film for Free on HBO Max
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Surprise-Releases ‘Emmanuel’ EP ‘Inspired by Ancient and Latin Music’

Five-song project from Sunday Service Choir follows 2019’s Jesus Is Born as a “celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ”

By

News Director

Jason Newman's Most Recent Stories

View All
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kanye West

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Last Christmas, Kanye West gifted fans with the gospel-inspired Jesus Is Born, his ninth album and first with the Sunday Service Choir. On Friday evening, the rapper-producer turned the holiday into a new tradition, releasing a five-song EP titled Emmanuel “inspired by ancient and Latin music.”

Billed in a statement accompanying the surprise release as a “celebration of the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ,” the 12-minute EP, executive produced and composed by West, include the Christian prayer “Requiem Aeternam” (“Eternal Rest”) and the choral work “O Magnum Mysterium.” The Sunday Service Choir features on the entire classical project, which prizes Gregorian chants over beat-based production. West ends the EP with his interpretation of the ubiquitous Christian hymn “Gloria.”

West recommitted himself to Christianity in 2019, speaking publicly about his faith and kicking off a long-running series of performances with his choir, Sunday Service. “What I’m thinking is gonna be a week or two, now I’ve been in the company of Kanye West for the last 10 months,” Jason White, the Sunday Service choir director, said ahead of the release of West’s 2019 album Jesus Is King. “I’ve spent every Sunday riding with him.” While delving into the same spiritually minded themes, Emmanuel’s brief length stands in start contrast to the 19-song, 84-minute Jesus Is Born.

Related

No I.D.
No I.D. Still Believes We Can Fix the Music Industry
Kanye West Concedes Self-Serving Presidential Bid, Threatens 2024 Run

Related

beatles in the end apple corps last concert
And in the End
12 Thrilling Facts About Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Video

The surprise release of Emmanuel, which translates to “God is with us,” arrives with none of the drama that accompanied Jesus Is King. West had worked on his first foray into gospel until the last minute, tweeting that he was still “fixing mixes” on three songs on the night of its supposed release. That album featured vocal contributions from Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign, Fred Hammond, and Ant Clemons, along with saxophone from Kenny G and production from Timbaland and Mike Dean, among others.

In November 2019, West staged the religious opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which found West reading Bible verses offstage amid wordless singing from the Sunday Service Choir. Last month, it was reported that West was the subject of two class-action lawsuits brought by select choir performers and crew members against West concerning underpayment around the production. West has yet to publicly speak on the lawsuit.

In This Article: Kanye West

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.