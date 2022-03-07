 Kanye West Defends Artistic Freedom After Disturbing 'Eazy' Video - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Defends Decapitating Clay Pete Davidson in Controversial ‘Eazy’ Video

West says that his art is protected by freedom of speech

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In a new Instagram post following the onslaught of backlash to the disturbing Eazy video, Kanye West is defending his artistic right to kidnap and decapitate a claymation figure resembling Pete Davidson on the grounds that “art is protected as freedom of speech.”

“Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm,” he continues. “Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

In the black-and-white clip — which has since been deleted from West’s Instagram account but remains on official channels for the Game, who shares the billing with him — the rapper continues to target the Saturday Night Live comedian who has been linked to Kim Kardashian as her separation from West is finalized. She was declared legally single at a court hearing on the same day the “Eazy” clip surfaced.

After West buries Davidson alive and removes his clay head, the screen reads: “Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who,” with the word “Skete” — West’s ongoing nickname for the comedian — crossed out. The video closes on the words: “JK He’s Fine.”

