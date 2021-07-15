Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T Feature on New Pop Smoke Posthumous LP

Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T, and Future are among the artists that will feature on Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, out at midnight Friday.

The rapper’s manager Steven Victor revealed the entire 21-song tracklist Thursday, hours before Faith’s release, with Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, the-Dream, Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff, Chris Brown, Kid Cudi, Swae Lee, and Lil Tjay also on the stacked guest list.

Victor’s tracklist excises the reported 21st track, the previously released “Outro.”

Faith arrives a year after Pop Smoke’s first posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which was released in July 2020 and served as the rapper’s first official album following a string of mixtapes. Just as Pop Smoke’s career was ascending, the rapper born Bashar Jackson was shot and killed in February 2020 during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.

Pop Smoke will also be remembered on a Spotify podcast series that will premiere on July 20th, which would have been the rapper’s 22nd birthday.