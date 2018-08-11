Kanye West Drops Surprise New Song ‘XTCY’

Kanye West dropped a surprise new song titled “XTCY” late Friday night, the rapper’s first new music since his string of five G.O.O.D. Music albums.

DJ Clark Kent revealed the track on Twitter, “Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. ‘Clark, let that new ‘XTCY’ joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST,” with a link to a free download. “KANYE SZN CONTINUES.” West confirmed the release’s authenticity by retweeting DJ Clark Kent’s tweet.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ’em,” West says in the track’s opening lines; the “XTCY” artwork features a candid photo of the five Kardashian/Jenner sisters giving the middle finger at a party.

“If you don’t say your name then I won’t ask / She got a smartphone but a dumbass / I thought of all this on ecstasy,” West adds on the chorus. Later on the track, West jokingly revives his “Whoopity-scoop” ad-libs from his pre-Ye cut “Lift Yourself.”

“XTCY” appeared on early iterations of the Ye tracklist – a May 15th tweet of Ye‘s potential tracklist on a whiteboard had the song listed second ahead of “Wouldn’t Leave.” However, the song was omitted when Ye arrived June 1st, nor did it make the final cut of West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts the following week.