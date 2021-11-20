 Kanye West and Drake Confirm 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit Concert - Rolling Stone
Kanye West and Drake Confirm ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Benefit Concert

Show in support of imprisoned Gangster Disciples co-founder set for Dec. 9th at Los Angeles’ Coliseum

After ending their long-running feud earlier this week, Kanye West and Drake have confirmed they will stage a benefit concert next month in an effort to “Free Larry Hoover.”

Ye made the previously discussed gig official Saturday, sharing a poster for the Dec. 9th concert at Los Angeles’ Coliseum. “God’s Plan,” West captioned, a nod to the Drake hit.

Even before ending their beef — with help from music executive J Prince — earlier this week, West proposed the benefit show with Drake to “not only bring awareness to our cause, but to prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

West previously advocated for the release of Hoover — the Gangster Disciples co-founder currently serving multiple life sentences in federal prison — when he met with former President Trump in 2018 to ask for clemency; the effort was unsuccessful. 

Hoover’s son Larry Hoover Jr. also appears prominently on the Donda song “Jesus Lord,” where he details the effect his father’s incarceration has had on his family.

Even though it is not seen that way for some of us, but for many of us, Larry Hoover is a beacon of hope for his community who deserves to breathe free air,” Hoover Jr. says on the track.

