Kanye West Briefly Reignites Feud With Drake: ‘Still Need That Apology’

Kanye West and Drake’s long-running feud/bromance/war of attrition has a new chapter. On Twitter, West aired Graham out over a myriad of topics; the inciting incident was a screenshot of a text that read “Drake sent in a clearance request for ‘Say What’s Real’. Do you wanna clear?”

“Say What’s Real” is a song from Drake’s 2009 mixtape So Far Gone and features a sample of West’s “Say You Will” from 808s & Heartbreak. It’s possible the sample clearance was coming in advance of So Far Gone‘s 10-year anniversary — the full version of the mixtape has never made its way to streaming services like Spotify. Kanye took offense to the request, and wrote a flurry of tweets asking the Scorpion artist to apologize for a bar dissing his Adidas sneaker line on French Montana’s “No Stylist” (“Yeah, keepin’ it G, I told her “don’t wear no 350s ’round me”) and subliminal disses from his feature on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” (“Lost my respect, you not a threat”).

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

“Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths,” Kanye tweeted. “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro. You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family. I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son. It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro. Sending purple emojis. When I’m dealing with mental shit. I need my apologies now. Not through scooter either. Not through Travis.”

West also alleged that Drake bought the first two rows at a recent Pusha T show, adding fuel to an online rumor. It’s likely that he’s referencing an incident at a Pusha T show in Toronto, where some Drake fans tried to throw beer and paint at the G.O.O.D. Music President; the show was general admission, so there weren’t rows to buy as West alleges, but the rumors will persist nonetheless.

A representative for Drake declined to immediately comment.

“I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro. I never even heard none of the diss records. That ain’t my MO never did a diss record. No tough talk either. This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody. This man to man bro. This been bothering me too long. Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro. Stop this already bro. You getting people hurt out here. And over what.”

A mere half hour after his Tweets began, Kanye informed his followers that Drake had called him: “mission accomplished.” The conversation didn’t seem to last that long, Drake was quickly back to posting laughing emojis on his Instagram stories.

Kanye, for his part, will not clear the sample that kicked things off.