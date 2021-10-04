Kanye West’s Grand Technological Plans Include ‘Donda’ Trademark for Smartphones, Kitchen Magnets

Kanye West appears to have a characteristically grand vision for a new line of tech equipment, filing a trademark application to use “Donda” on an array of electronic equipment from wireless headphones to decorative magnets.

West’s Mascotte Holdings company filed the trademark application on September 21st, per the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It’s a broad application that offers no specific insight into what exactly West’s tech-based plans are, though it definitely seems like it’ll help him cover all his bases.

The “goods and services” listed in the application include tablet computers, surround sound systems, headphones, virtual reality headsets, smartphones, USB flash drives and all manner of protective cases for phones and other electronic equipment (including some in leather!). Among the more “futuristic” offerings listed are smart bracelets, smart rings and smart necklaces, though there are also some comparatively analogue offerings like the aforementioned magnets, plus mouse pads and compact disc cases.

West even seems interested in making Donda a big player in the computer screensaver and wallpaper game.

West has always been up front about his technological ambitions, even as he’s cemented his entrepreneurial empire in clothing and shoes (who could ever forget those comparisons to Steve Jobs?). In the lead-up to the release of his new album, Donda, West even offered a glimpse at one unique and intriguing device, an audio stem player he developed with the company Kano. The small, puck-shaped device comes pre-loaded with all the audio stems from Donda that allows the user to remix and customize the album as they see fit. The stem player is on sale via West’s website with an arrival date of “Fall 2021.”