 Kanye West Shares Release Date, Track List for New Album 'Donda' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Burger Records Plans Change of Name, President Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Confirms ‘Donda’ Release Date, Tracklist

Rapper/aspiring presidential candidate says his next album is coming July 24th

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he's actually seeking the nation's highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

Kanye West shared a revised tracklist for his next album 'Donda' and said the album is slated to arrive July 24th.

AP

Kanye West has tweeted out another new tracklist for his next album, Donda, and said it will be released Friday, July 24th.

West posted the 12-song tracklist early in the morning on July 21st, just a few days after tweeting and deleting a 20-song tracklist on Saturday. The album title, Donda, named for West’s late mother, is also a change after he previously said at the end of June that his next record would be called God’s Country.

The new Donda tracklist does not include West’s recent single, “Wash Us in the Blood,” which arrived last month and featured Travis Scott, mixing from Dr. Dre and an accompanying video directed by Arthur Jafa. It does, however, include “Donda,” which features audio of West’s late mother reciting part of KRS-One’s “Sound of Da Police.”

As Pitchfork notes, the tracklist also features a song called “New Body,” that was previously slated to appear on West’s last album, 2019’s Jesus Is King, with a guest verse from Nicki Minaj. That version, however, was ultimately cut over creative differences.

The announcement of Donda comes as West tries to get an attempted presidential campaign off the ground. He has filed an FEC Form 2 Statement of Candidacy as a member of his newly formed Birthday Party, and has also qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. West, however, has missed the deadline to file in several other states, most recently South Carolina, where he hosted his first campaign rally this past Sunday, July 19th.

In This Article: Kanye West

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.