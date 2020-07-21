Kanye West Confirms ‘Donda’ Release Date, Tracklist

Kanye West has tweeted out another new tracklist for his next album, Donda, and said it will be released Friday, July 24th.

West posted the 12-song tracklist early in the morning on July 21st, just a few days after tweeting and deleting a 20-song tracklist on Saturday. The album title, Donda, named for West’s late mother, is also a change after he previously said at the end of June that his next record would be called God’s Country.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

The new Donda tracklist does not include West’s recent single, “Wash Us in the Blood,” which arrived last month and featured Travis Scott, mixing from Dr. Dre and an accompanying video directed by Arthur Jafa. It does, however, include “Donda,” which features audio of West’s late mother reciting part of KRS-One’s “Sound of Da Police.”

As Pitchfork notes, the tracklist also features a song called “New Body,” that was previously slated to appear on West’s last album, 2019’s Jesus Is King, with a guest verse from Nicki Minaj. That version, however, was ultimately cut over creative differences.

The announcement of Donda comes as West tries to get an attempted presidential campaign off the ground. He has filed an FEC Form 2 Statement of Candidacy as a member of his newly formed Birthday Party, and has also qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. West, however, has missed the deadline to file in several other states, most recently South Carolina, where he hosted his first campaign rally this past Sunday, July 19th.