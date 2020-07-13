 Kanye West Pays Tribute to Mom on New Song 'Donda' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next What's Sony Planning in Music — and Will It Involve Tencent? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Pays Tribute to Mom on New Song ‘Donda’

Donda West, who died in 2007, would have turned 71 on Sunday

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donda West and Kanye West at the Social in Hollywood, California (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Donda West and Kanye West at the Social in Hollywood, California

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye West paid tribute to his late mother Donda with a short, new song named after her, which he released Sunday evening to mark what would’ve been her 71st birthday. 

“Donda” features the former teacher reciting KRS-One’s “Sound of Da Police” over swirling gospel vocals. After a minute-and-a-half of the West matriarch, her son jumps in with a new verse, speaking directly to his mom: “Mama I need you to tuck me in/I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in/I know you and grandma had enough of them/Why I gotta be so stubborn then.”

“Donda” arrived with a video primarily comprised of archival footage, though West’s new verse is paired with old video of Kanye and Donda rapping the former’s Late Registration track “Hey Mama” together. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also shared the clip of them rapping together on Sunday, as well.

Donda West died in 2007 at the age of 58. The cause of death was heart disease allegedly spurred by “multiple post-operative factors” after receiving plastic surgery. At the time of her death, she was heavily involved with her son’s career, working as his general manager and overseeing West Brands LLC and the Kanye West Foundation. Since her death, Kanye has established the creative company DONDA in her honor. 

In This Article: Kanye West, KRS-One

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.