 Kanye West Launches Apple Music 'Countdown' Stream to 'Donda' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Duran Duran Team Up With CHAI, Graham Coxon for New Single 'More Joy'
Home Music Music News

You Can Now Watch Kanye — Maybe — Finish ‘Donda’

Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, Vic Mensa, and more make appearances as West readies the release of his new album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
kanye west donda livestream apple music

Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Apple Music has launched an exclusive livestream channel for Kanye West’s upcoming premiere event of his album Donda, taking place Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Apple Music’s homepage, the music service advertised the stream as: “Watch Kanye finishing Donda in Atlanta” — and that’s exactly what it appears to be showing. (Although, given West’s perfectionism, one never knows.) Since launching at 1:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the stream — which has been “intentionally muted” the whole time — has shown West’s tiny living quarters within Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he’s reportedly finishing the album, with a countdown clock on the wall.

Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Mike Dean, Fivio Foreign, and others have stopped by the room, according to Complex. (As of writing this, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Lil Yachty has also shown up, watching what looks like a different stream of the outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a TV mounted to the wall.)

As for what Kanye himself has been up to, he was previously seen positioning a vocal mic above his bed (the bed has since been removed), and later did push-ups in a Donda vest, which Lil Yachty and Vic Mensa are also wearing.

The bedroom livestream continues until later tonight when West is expected to play his 10th album for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd and later drop it onto streaming services.

In This Article: Chance the Rapper, Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, Lil Yachty, Mike Dean, Vic Mensa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.