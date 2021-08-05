You Can Now Watch Kanye — Maybe — Finish ‘Donda’

Apple Music has launched an exclusive livestream channel for Kanye West’s upcoming premiere event of his album Donda, taking place Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

.@kanyewest prepares and presents his 10th album #Donda, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during an exclusive livestream event. Watch it now, only on Apple Music:https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/HR4tRd0YZC — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 5, 2021

On Apple Music’s homepage, the music service advertised the stream as: “Watch Kanye finishing Donda in Atlanta” — and that’s exactly what it appears to be showing. (Although, given West’s perfectionism, one never knows.) Since launching at 1:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the stream — which has been “intentionally muted” the whole time — has shown West’s tiny living quarters within Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he’s reportedly finishing the album, with a countdown clock on the wall.

Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Mike Dean, Fivio Foreign, and others have stopped by the room, according to Complex. (As of writing this, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Lil Yachty has also shown up, watching what looks like a different stream of the outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a TV mounted to the wall.)

As for what Kanye himself has been up to, he was previously seen positioning a vocal mic above his bed (the bed has since been removed), and later did push-ups in a Donda vest, which Lil Yachty and Vic Mensa are also wearing.

The bedroom livestream continues until later tonight when West is expected to play his 10th album for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd and later drop it onto streaming services.