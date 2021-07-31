 Kanye West Announces 'Donda' Album-Listening Event -- Again - Rolling Stone
Kanye West Announces ‘Donda’ Album-Listening Event — Again

West originally premiered the record — which features Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more — on July 22nd

After posting up in the Mercedes Benz Stadium for a week in a cot that resembles those at the Olympic Village, Kanye West has announced yet another listening party/release party for his long-awaited album, Donda.

The release, which was creative-directed by Demna Gvasalia, will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a.k.a. Ye’s new home, on Thursday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com.

West originally premiered the record — which features Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more — on July 22nd at the stadium ahead of what was supposed to be a release that Friday. Anyone familiar with Kanye knows, though, that he’s a tinkerer; instead of dropping the album, he posted up at Mercedes Benz to make the final adjustments. It’s now due out on August 6th. The album reportedly includes several references to Kanye’s impending divorce from Kim Kardashian and a new collaboration with Jay-Z.

