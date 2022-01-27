 Kanye West Announces That 'Donda 2' Is Arriving on 2.22.22 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dan Crenshaw's Voting-Rights Hypocrisy Is Breathtaking
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Announces That ‘Donda 2’ Is Arriving on 2.22.22 — We’ll See

Future serves as executive producer on sequel to 2021 LP

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Kanye West

Getty Images

Kanye West has announced a once-a-century, numerology-pleasing release date for his Donda 2: Feb. 2, or 2.22.22.

The rapper revealed the tentative release date — this is Ye, when has he ever delivered an album as scheduled? — for the sequel to his 2021 LP on Instagram on Thursday alongside what would be its potential album cover, a reproduction of his childhood Chicago home on fire.

In the months following Donda and its similarly massive deluxe edition, West has reportedly been hard at work on its sequel, which he announced Thursday will be executive produced by Future. Earlier this month, West released his latest single “Eazy,” featuring the Game, a track where he threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” A$AP Rocky, the Game, Moneybagg Yo, and producer Mike Dean are also among the artists recently photographed in the studio with Ye.

Two months after Donda 2’s anticipated arrival, West will take the stage as a headliner at the 2022 Coachella festival.

In This Article: album announcement, Kanye West

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.