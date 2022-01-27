Kanye West Announces That ‘Donda 2’ Is Arriving on 2.22.22 — We’ll See

Kanye West has announced a once-a-century, numerology-pleasing release date for his Donda 2: Feb. 2, or 2.22.22.

The rapper revealed the tentative release date — this is Ye, when has he ever delivered an album as scheduled? — for the sequel to his 2021 LP on Instagram on Thursday alongside what would be its potential album cover, a reproduction of his childhood Chicago home on fire.

In the months following Donda and its similarly massive deluxe edition, West has reportedly been hard at work on its sequel, which he announced Thursday will be executive produced by Future. Earlier this month, West released his latest single “Eazy,” featuring the Game, a track where he threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” A$AP Rocky, the Game, Moneybagg Yo, and producer Mike Dean are also among the artists recently photographed in the studio with Ye.

Two months after Donda 2’s anticipated arrival, West will take the stage as a headliner at the 2022 Coachella festival.