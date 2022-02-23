Here’s Every Artist Who Appeared at Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Listening Party

Kanye West assembled a star-studded — and controversial — cast of collaborators for his Donda 2 listening party Tuesday evening. The highly choreographed and often chaotic event at Miami’s loanDepot Park Stadium closely mirrored that of West’s Donda listening party, which took place in Chicago last year.

Joining West in the sprawling, two hour-event were: The Game (“Eazy”); Migos (“Kid We Did It”); Pusha T (“Diet Coke”); Jack Harlow (“Louis Bags”); accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby (“Jail”); Alicia Keys (“City Of Gods”); Fivio Foreign (“City Of Gods” and “Off the Grid”); and Playboi Carti (“Off the Grid”).

All performers were decked out in the latest offerings from boundary-pushing fashion house Balenciaga, which recently teams up with West on a line of Donda 2 merch, as well as the rapper’s hotly tipped Yeezy x Gap collaboration.

Also reportedly in attendance, according to posts on social media, were tech magnet Elon Musk, French Montana, Diddy and Rick Ross.

Watch the entire Donda 2 performance below: