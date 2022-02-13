Kanye West Sets ‘Donda 2’ 2.22.22 Event in Miami. Kid Cudi Likely Won’t Be There

Kanye West had an active Saturday on social media, announcing a 2.22.22 event in Miami to coincide with the release of Donda 2 and engaging in a war of words with longtime collaborator Kid Cudi.

Despite being announced during a string of shitposting, the Feb. 22 listening party at Miami’s LoanDepot Stadium does appear to be a legitimate event, as a Ticketmaster listing for the “Donda Experience Performance” has already been created ahead of tickets going on sale Monday. West previously debuted his 2021 LP Donda at a series of stadium listening parties.

If the 2.22.22 event does take place, it’s safe to assume Kid Cudi won’t be in attendance. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. While the rapper didn’t give specifics — “We all speak in Billie language now,” he added, referring to another ongoing beef — he did tag both Kid Cudi and estranged wife Kim Kardashian on the post.

Later on Saturday, West posted the cover image of his and Cudi’s joint Kids See Ghosts LP alongside an undated photo of him, Cudi, Timothee Chalamet and Kardashian’s current love interest Pete Davidson, who Kanye X’ed out in the photo. “I just wanted my friend to have my back the knife just goes in deeper,” West wrote.

Kid Cudi — who appeared on the Donda tracks “Moon” and “Remote Control pt 2” — responded to West across social media, first writing in the comments of the since-deleted post, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

Without referencing West by name, Cudi later tweeted, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE… God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

West later posted a pair of fan-made memes — including one that spoofed Captain America: Civil War, with West, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future on one side and Davidson, Cudi, Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift on the other — and reiterated his stance against NFTs.