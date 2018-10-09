Rolling Stone
Kanye West to Meet Donald Trump at White House This Week

Rapper slated to discuss job availability for ex-convicts, manufacturing opportunities for Chicago in meeting with president and Jared Kushner

Kanye West is expected to meet with Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, weeks after the rapper went on a pro-Trump rant on 'SNL.'

Kanye West is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, less than two weeks after the rapper wore a MAGA hat and went on a pro-Trump rant during his Saturday Night Live appearance.

The New York Times reports that West will first meet with senior advisor and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner before sitting down with the president. A representative for West confirmed the tentative meeting to the newspaper.

As hinted by a tweet on West’s since-deleted Twitter, the rapper aims to discuss job availability for former convicts with Kushner, who has pushed for prison reform while at the White House, as well as discuss with Trump how to bring manufacturing jobs to West’s native Chicago, the New York Times adds.

West also previously expressed an interest in bringing Colin Kaepernick to the White House to meet Trump, who has continually targeted the quarterback at rallies and on social media, but it remains unlikely that will happen.

Trump has routinely praised West for his support, which dates back to a November 2016 Trump Tower meeting with the then-president-elect.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump tweeted in August after West reiterated his Trump support on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

