 Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Gains Support From Donald Trump Jr. – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Randy Houser Talks Nashville Mainstream, 'Honky Tonk Badonkadonk' on Chris Shiflett Podcast Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Gets a Rave Review From Donald Trump Jr.

President’s son calls new album “the epitome of fearless creativity and ‘dangerous, unapproved’ ideas”

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Kanye West is seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Donald Trump Jr. praises Kanye West's 'Jesus is King' on Twitter.

GC Images

After numerous delays and postponing, Kanye West finally released his latest album, Jesus Is King, this past Friday. The gospel-inspired project was met with a largely lukewarm reception, but Kanye can count at least one fan: our sitting president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Attaching a picture of the Jesus Is King album art, Trump tweeted on Monday evening, “Kanye West is cracking the culture code. @kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and ‘dangerous, unapproved’ ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer.”

West has praised Donald Trump Sr. throughout his presidency, wearing a red MAGA hat in public and frequently tweeting his support. In a two-hour interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe leading up to the release of Jesus Is King, West reaffirmed that he stands by Trump.

“This shows you that God is hilarious…God has got a sense of humor,” he said. “Liberals love art, right, and now, I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just not even a question anymore at this point. It’s just a fact, right? So, for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke on all liberals like, ‘Nooooo not Kanye.'”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.