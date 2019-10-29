Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Gets a Rave Review From Donald Trump Jr.

After numerous delays and postponing, Kanye West finally released his latest album, Jesus Is King, this past Friday. The gospel-inspired project was met with a largely lukewarm reception, but Kanye can count at least one fan: our sitting president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Attaching a picture of the Jesus Is King album art, Trump tweeted on Monday evening, “Kanye West is cracking the culture code. @kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and ‘dangerous, unapproved’ ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer.”

West has praised Donald Trump Sr. throughout his presidency, wearing a red MAGA hat in public and frequently tweeting his support. In a two-hour interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe leading up to the release of Jesus Is King, West reaffirmed that he stands by Trump.

“This shows you that God is hilarious…God has got a sense of humor,” he said. “Liberals love art, right, and now, I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just not even a question anymore at this point. It’s just a fact, right? So, for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke on all liberals like, ‘Nooooo not Kanye.'”