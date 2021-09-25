 Kanye West Documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs' Heading to Netflix in 2022 - Rolling Stone
Kanye West Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Heading to Netflix in 2022

See archival footage of West and Mos Def rapping “Two Words” from upcoming film that’s been over 20 years in the making

Kanye West’s life and career is the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Jeen-Yuhs, which Netflix revealed Saturday during its Tudum event.

The first clip from the film features archival footage a young West and Mos Def (now Yasiin Bey) delivering an impromptu, a cappella rendition of their College Dropout collaboration “Two Words.”

Jeen-Yuhs, directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, is billed as a three-act documentary that has been in the works for nearly 20 years. Simmons and Ozah — who make films under the moniker Coodie and Chike — were the directors on West’s debut 2003 music video “Through the Wire,” and have been stockpiling behind-the-footage footage of the rapper ever since.

According to Variety, the career-spanning documentary will also dig into West’s entrepreneurial pursuits, the death of his mother Donda, and his failed 2020 presidential bid. It’s unclear whether West has authorized the film.

While no release date has been set, Netflix announced that the documentary will arrive in 2022.

