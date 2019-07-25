Kanye West Wants Danny McBride to Play him in a Movie

Since moving to Charleston Danny McBride has welcomed several famous friends to his home, but none so strange as Kanye West. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new HBO series The Righteous Gemstones the actor described a truly insane day with the rapper.

“I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved there,” McBride tells Kimmel. “One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar, but I wasn’t sure who it was. I was like, ‘Hello?’ and he was like, ‘Hey, is Danny there?’ He was like, ‘This is Kanye West.'” The actor, who has no idea how West got his number, adds, “I thought it was a joke. He basically said that he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out.”

The rapper jetted down to Charleston, where and McBride met up and went out on a boat. “He had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty brilliant idea,” the actor recounts. “He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him.” The pair hung out and talked, resulting in what McBride calls “the most incredible afternoon.” Later, West and McBride watched the actor’s seven-year-old son play Fortnite for a while.

“Are you sure this happened?” Kimmel inquires at one point. “Because you’ve done drugs, right?”

So will we be seeing a movie of West’s life starring McBride? Unclear, but Kimmel is interested in playing Kim Kardashian opposite the actor. “If you can play him I could play her, right?” the host confirms.