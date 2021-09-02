Watch Kanye West’s Dramatic Music Video for ‘Come to Life’

Kanye West has dropped a music video for his Donda cut “Come to Life.” The clip was filmed during the rapper’s August 26th listening event streamed on Apple Music, which saw West appearing to set himself on fire.

Kim Kardashian also shows in the video, dressed in a wedding gown. The whole thing has a dramatic, moody vibe that suits the song.

Donda, West’s 10th album, finally arrived on August 29th after lots of build-up from the rapper. The album, spanning 26 songs, arrived on Apple Music (which also live-streamed West’s Donda events) and Spotify last weekend, three days after the rapper’s controversial Chicago event that recreated West’s childhood home and featured appearances by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Over the three listening parties, Donda has featured guest vocalists and rappers like the Weeknd and Lil Baby (“Hurricane”), Travis Scott and Baby Keem (“Praise God”), Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke (“Tell the Vision”), Jay Electronica and the Lox (“Jesus Lord”), Kid Cudi (“Moon”), Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Ariana Grande (“Donda”) and many more. Notably, at the third listening party, West replaced a Jay-Z verse on “Jail” with a new verse by DaBaby; however, the current streaming version of Donda reinstates Jay-Z’s appearance; “Jail” also credits Brian Warner, a.k.a. Marilyn Manson, as a co-songwriter.

Following the appearance of the new single “No Child Left Behind” in an Olympics-themed Beats ad, Donda was initially scheduled for a July 23rd release, then pushed to August 6th, then delayed August-something before its arrival on August 29th.