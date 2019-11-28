Kanye West Brings Family and a Choir to ‘Closed on Sunday’ Video

Kanye West spent his Thanksgiving releasing the video for “Closed on Sunday,” the latest single off his new album, Jesus Is King.

The clip opens with West, wife Kim Kardashian West and children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm lying in a rock formation before an armada of armored vehicles unload the couple’s friends and family (including a cameo by Kris Jenner). The clip ends with a stoic, messianic-looking West surrounded by an exuberant choir singing the track.

“Closed on Sunday” became one of the most talked about tracks on Jesus Is King for the way West rapped about his devotion to God and his family via references to Chick-fil-a, which is famously closed on Sundays for religious reasons.

After months of teasing Jesus Is King and his switch to gospel with his Sunday Services events, West finally released the LP in October and it debuted atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The record was accompanied by an IMAX film of the same name, which featured West and his Sunday Service Choir performing at James Turrell’s Roden Crater installation in the Arizona desert.

The “Closed on Sunday” video also follows the debut of West’s opera, Nebuchadnezzar, which premiered at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this past weekend. The show was directed by performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and based around the biblical story of the Babylonian king, Nebuchadnezzar.