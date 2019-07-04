Hear Kanye West, Charlie Wilson’s Affirming New Song ‘Brothers’

Kanye West and Charlie Wilson’s new song “Brothers” has been unveiled. A portion of the affirming song was featured during the Season Two premiere of Irv Gotti’s BET series, Tales, which aired on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, Irv Gotti unveiled the full song via his Instagram account.

In the Instagram post, the track plays over scenes from Tales. “There is a lot of speculation right now on who is Kanye West rapping about on the song ‘Brothers,’ Irv Gotti wrote. He went on to say he shared the full song because BET cut it off due to the network’s way of airing episodes. “But it was always meant for the audience to hear the whole record.”

The uplifting gospel and piano-tipped track’s lyrics reflect on youthful indiscretions and express regrets before apologizing for mistakes made, yearning for forgiveness and affirming lasting brotherly love. It features West and Wilson’s intertwining vocals on the handclap-buoyed chorus: “We’ll be brothers forever/What happens to one of us happens to us together/And we’ll be brothers forever/We’ll be brothers forever.”

Prior to their “Brothers” collaboration, West and Wilson most recently teamed up for West’s 2018 Ye track “No Mistakes” along with Kid Cudi.