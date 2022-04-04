Kanye West Pulls Out of Coachella

Kanye West will no longer headline Coachella, a source confirmed to Rolling Stone 11 days before the annual event.

West was previously slated to perform Sunday April 17 and 24. It’s unclear who will replace West for his set, nor is it immediately clear why West decided to pull out in the first place.

West’s decision, however, isn’t shocking. The past several months have been tumultuous and controversial for the rapper, who had very publicly been attacking Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson online following Kardashian’s divorce from West. Multiple reports last week said West told Kardashian he would be going away from the public eye to seek help.

Reps for West didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Rumors were also circulating that West was planning to bring out Travis Scott at Coachella, but with West leaving the festival, that likely won’t happen either. Scott was previously expected to headline Coachella, but he was removed from the bill after 10 people died at his Astroworld festival in Houston in November. In February, West threatened to pull out of Coachella after what he perceived as a diss toward Scott from fellow headliner Billie Eilish, who paused her show and offered an inhaler after she noticed a fan in the audience was struggling. While Eilish never mentioned Scott’s name, West demanded an apology and threatened to leave, noting that he was planning on bringing Scott out for the show.

Coachella will take place starting next week on April 15, with a second weekend starting April 22. Along with Eilish, Harry Styles will be headlining Coachella’s first night, his first time performing at the festival.