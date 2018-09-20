Kanye West Breaks Silence on Kim Kardashian, Drake Rumors

Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday to address the rumors that Drake had an affair with his wife, Kim Kardashian-West. In four separate videos, the Chicago artist states that the rumors are untrue, and goes on to detail why he takes issue with Drake’s handling of the situation.

“The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you fucked my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that. That don’t sit well with my spirit,” Ye said. “You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Ranita, and then you was married to Rihanna. I wouldn’t make no song called named ‘RiRi.’”

West claims that Drake is aware that he’s stoking the flames of a cheating scandal that never happened.

“So when you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where it came from,’ you’re too smart for that, bruh,” he continues. “You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused. Now I told you, I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby, baby mama, nothing like that. That ain’t come from me.”

In early September, Kim Kardashian denied having a relationship with Drake. The reality mogul commented “Never happened. End of story,” below a post by The Shade Room where Nick Cannon discusses the possibility of Kardashian cheating on her husband. The clip came from an episode of Complex’s “Everyday Struggle.” Kanye addressed Nick Cannon (and Tyson Beckford) in the series of videos he posted to Instagram.

Viral conspiracy threads on Twitter have tried to connect the dots of a Drake and Kim romance. Many fans believe the “Kiki” mentioned in the hook for “In My Feelings” is a reference to Kim’s familial nickname. However, Genius reported that a credible source close to the situation revealed that K’yanna Barber is the real “Kiki.”