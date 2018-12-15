Kanye West Calls Out Ariana Grande, Talks ‘Mental Disorder’ on Twitter

Kanye West called out Ariana Grande and opened up about his “mental disorder” during an early Saturday morning string of tweets.

On Thursday, after West reignited his feud with Drake during another Twitter airing, Grande tweeted prior to the arrival of her new single “Imagine,” “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

West admitted he was offended by Grande’s “slight commentary” Saturday morning. “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West tweeted.

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

Hours after West’s tweets, Grande responded to the rapper on Twitter, “With all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018

West later elaborated on his lingering issues with Drake – “Drake verbally attacked Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June Is snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family” – before providing insight into his own mental health.

“No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful,” West continued, adding that he stopped taking his medication six months ago.

“I cannot be on meds and make watch the throne level or dark fantasy level music. You don’t make runaway on medication. Even alcohol is and addictive substance called spirits that actually block our earthly connection to our spirit when we drown ourselves in it.”

West closed out his tweet spree by noting, “I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again. Remember when dark fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also.”