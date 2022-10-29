Kanye West Apologizes for False George Floyd Claims After Losing Adidas

Kanye West spoke with paparazzi on Friday night, where he said he did not realize he was being antisemitic and apologized for falsely claiming George Floyd died from fentanyl rather than Floyd suffocating from a police officer putting a knee on his neck, which caused his death.

When the paparazzi confronted West about his antisemitic statements, he said he didn’t realize what he was saying was considered antisemitic and that after having a mediation with Adidas who has officially severed ties with the rapper, he came to some realizations and became “humbled.” In his convoluted conversation, where he seemed to be making statements and walking them back simultaneously, he added that “When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings. And I know that police do attack and America is generally racist,” he said to paparazzi, via HipHopDX. “And I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, that the idea of it made us feel good together as a people, right?”

He added: “So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” he continued. “I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.

“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off of one comment.”

Last week, West gave a non-apology for his antisemitic remarks during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Meanwhile, the family of George Floyd is readying a $250 million lawsuit against West for his unfounded claims.

West’s controversial comments have led to a mass exodus of brands and companies that have parted ways with the rapper. Talent agency giant CAA dropped him this week, and he has been deserted by the likes of Balenciaga, and banking giant JP Morgan Chase. His total wealth dropped from a reported $2 billion to around $500 million following Adidas severing ties with him.