Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Hootie and the Blowfish Talk Naked Pranks, Smoking Joints on Tour on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Apologizes For Checking Cellphone During ‘The Cher Show’ Premiere

“Please pardon my lack of etiquette,” rapper tells actor Jarrod Spector who portrays Sonny Bono in Broadway musical

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West arrive at "The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night

Kanye West was seen using his cell phone during the opening night of 'The Cher Show' and has apologized.

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show

Kanye West has apologized for using his cell phone during a performance of The Cher Show. He attended the Broadway musical’s opening night at Neil Simon Theatre on Monday with wife Kim Kardashian West and was apparently caught in the distracting act by actor Jarrod Spector.

Spector, who portrays Sonny Bono in the production, called out the rapper on Twitter. “Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” the actor tweeted. “It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

West took Spector’s criticism to heart and apologized, while also praising the production. “The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I Got You Babe,'” the rapper tweeted. “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.”

The Wests were among several celebrities who attended The Cher Show‘s opening night, which included the show’s namesake, Cher herself. Directed by Jason Moore and featuring a book by Rick Elice the Cher Show stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, who each play different eras of the icon.

In This Article: Kanye West

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad