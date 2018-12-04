Kanye West Apologizes For Checking Cellphone During ‘The Cher Show’ Premiere

Kanye West has apologized for using his cell phone during a performance of The Cher Show. He attended the Broadway musical’s opening night at Neil Simon Theatre on Monday with wife Kim Kardashian West and was apparently caught in the distracting act by actor Jarrod Spector.

Spector, who portrays Sonny Bono in the production, called out the rapper on Twitter. “Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” the actor tweeted. “It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

West took Spector’s criticism to heart and apologized, while also praising the production. “The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I Got You Babe,'” the rapper tweeted. “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.”

The Wests were among several celebrities who attended The Cher Show‘s opening night, which included the show’s namesake, Cher herself. Directed by Jason Moore and featuring a book by Rick Elice the Cher Show stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, who each play different eras of the icon.