Kanye West Announces the Release of ‘Yandhi,’ Does Not Detail What ‘Yandhi’ Is

Kanye West is releasing something on Saturday, September 29, called “Yandhi.” On Monday evening, the Chicago artist posted a photo of a clear-cased MiniDisc with a light purple tag on Twitter. The photo was immediately recognizable as an update to the packaging of 2013’s Yeezus (which featured a similarly presented CD with a red tag), which led many to believe West was announcing a follow-up to the divisive classic. So far, it’s unclear if that’s actually the case.

The release of “Yandhi” will coincide with Kanye’s appearance on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

In a 2013 interview with The Daily Beast, Rick Rubin first hinted that there “might be” a Yeezus sequel. “Initially, he thought there were going to be 16 songs on the album,” Rubin shared. “But that first day, before he even asked me to work on it, I said, ‘Maybe you should make it more concise. Maybe this is two albums. Maybe this is just the first half.’ That was one of the first breakthroughs. Kanye was like, ‘That’s what I came here today to hear! It could be 10 songs!'”

Last year, rumors started to swirl again when it was revealed CyHi the Prynce had a Spotify playlist with potential Yeezus 2 songs in it.

Kanye’s cryptic tweets leave a plethora of questions. Is “Yandhi” even an album? Is “Yandhi” just Gandhi spelled with a “Y?” Is the recently announced album, Good Ass Job, with Chance the Rapper connected to “Yandhi,” or is this a separate project? And does the world really need a follow-up to Yeezus? It’s hard to improve on perfection, despite what its detractors say.

A rep for Kanye West did not respond for a request for comment.