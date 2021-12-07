Kanye West and Drake’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Benefit Concert to Stream On Amazon

Amazon has revealed it will livestream Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert on Thursday night.

The concert, which is set for Dec. 9th at Los Angeles’ Coliseum, is meant to advocate for prison reform and for the release of Hoover, the Gangster Disciples co-founder who is currently serving multiple life sentences. It will benefit advocacy groups including Hustle 2.0, Ex-Cons For Community And Social Change and Uptown People’s Law Center.

The special is also significant because the rappers squashed their long-running beef just last month with the help of music executive J Prince. West previously said that the show was an effort “not only bring awareness to our cause, but to prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front-row seat to this concert,” Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of hip-hop and R&B, said in a statement.

Viewers can stream the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit for free in more than 240 countries on Prime Video at 8 p.m. PT. Additionally, the concert can be seen via Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music Twitch channel, and at select IMAX theaters around the U.S.