Kanye West Has Spent Nearly $7 Million on Self-Funded Presidential Campaign

Majority of campaign spending has gone toward hiring consultants and GOP operatives for “ballot access services”; Birthday Party has also raised just $11,000

Kanye West’s presidential bid has cost the rapper nearly $7 million, a recent filing to the Federal Election Commission reveals.

Kanye West’s presidential bid has cost the rapper nearly $7 million, a recent filing to the Federal Election Commission reveals.

While West’s Birthday Party initially missed an FEC deadline, his self-funded campaign has since made its spending public, with West himself loaning $6.8 million to cover expenses from July 15th to August 31st. The rapper has also received a total of just $11,000 in contributions to his Kanye 2020 campaign.

According to Politico, the vast majority of West’s funds have gone toward hiring consultants and Republican operatives (like $1.3 million to Atlas Strategy Group) to “ballot access services” help the rapper land on the presidential ballot in still-eligible states, with uneven results: While West has landed on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Vermont and Tennessee, his campaign failed in its attempt to qualify in West Virginia and Wisconsin — due to missed deadlines — and Virginia, where his campaign was accused of fraudulently obtaining electors.

Some campaign funds have also been routed to legal firms in battleground states like Wisconsin and Arizona to appeal rulings that have blocked the Birthday Party from appearing on their respective presidential ballots. Another over $95,000 went toward travel expenses — including a private jet for the rapper — and $25,000 was paid to West’s reported “spiritual advisor.”

The FEC filings show that the Birthday Party has so far accumulated debts of $8 million, with $900,000 in cash on hand.

On Friday, West’s campaign filed to appear on the presidential ballot in Kentucky; while the application is still under review, the state’s Secretary of State and chief elections official Michael Adams suggested that he would certify the Birthday Party to be on the Election Day ballot. A decision on the Mississippi presidential ballot is similarly pending.

