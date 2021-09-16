Kanye West Floats Through the Sky in Affirming New ’24’ Video

Kanye West floats above the clouds and encounters his late mother, the namesake of his 10th studio album Donda, via video footage in his uplifting new “24” visual.

The Nick Knight-directed video is a continuation of a theme West showcased during his second album listening party in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he “levitated” in the arena. The new visual sees him ascend from the stadium into the sky, where he peacefully floats through the atmosphere as he and the Sunday Service Choir affirm that “Everything gonna be right,” “God’s not finished,” and “We gonna be OK” on the assuring, church organ-buoyed track. As West serenely moves about through the sun-kissed clouds, video footage of a smiling Donda greets him.

The clip follows his previously released video for LP song “Come to Life,” which featured footage from his Chicago album listening event at Soldier Field.

Donda, which arrived late last month, earned the biggest first-week debut of the year on Rolling Stone‘s 200 Albums chart and all 27 Donda tracks reached the RS 100 when it arrived, with West’s new songs accounting for half of the Top 10 its debut week.