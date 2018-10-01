Kanye Goes on TMZ Again, Says He’s Recording ‘Yandhi’ in Africa and Continues to Talk Politics

Kanye West was supposed to drop his ninth studio album on Saturday, September 29. Two days, three SNL performances, one tweet from Kim Kardashian-West and an appearance on TMZ Live later and Kanye’s Yandhi is pushed back to Black Friday, November 23. West admitted to Harvey Levin that he “didn’t finish” the album in time, and a member of his management staff suggested pushing the release back.

“I started incorporating sounds that you never heard before and pushing and having concepts that people don’t talk about,” West said of the project. “We have concepts talking about body-shaming and women being looked down upon for how many people that they slept with. It’s just a full Ye album and those five albums I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation and now the alien Ye is fully back in mode… We’re going to Africa in two weeks to record. I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa.”

Kanye also clarified a tweet he posted on Sunday calling for the 13th Amendment to be abolished. After reading a prepared statement by frequent collaborator and friend, GLC, he discussed his intentions.

“Abolish was the wrong language,” he explained. “I misspoke by saying abolish. Amend is the right language… What’s beautiful about our Constitution is we can amend it.”

The Chicago artist went on to describe how the prison industrial complex is the form of slavery he’s hoping to abolish.

“There’s people getting paid eight cent a week working for companies that are privately owned,” Kanye continued. “A lot of them are first time offenders. A lot of them are non-violent crimes. And then also, we’re not dealing with the mental health and the therapy, because I’m gonna say that, I stand on the majority of people that are in prison are there do to a reaction to a situation that they are in.”

Finally, Kanye also revealed that he’s trying to set-up a meeting between Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump.

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that ‘son’s of bitches’ statement. We can be on the same page.” Last September, Trump infamously criticized NFL players at a rally in Alabama for kneeling in solidarity to combat police violence against African-Americans.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired,'” Trump said at a rally for the Republican senator Luther Strange.