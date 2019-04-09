Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this summer. Tickets for the jazz heavyweights’ 13-date North American trek go on sale on Friday, with pre-sale tickets available to American Express card members in select markets beginning on Wednesday.

The tour kicks off on July 30th in Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap and includes stops on the East Coast, Midwest and West Coast along with a Toronto, Ontario, Canada date.

Washington recently unveiled the short film As Told to G/D Thyself on Apple Music; the film originally premiered during 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Co-directed by Washington, the film features songs from his 2018 sophomore album, Heaven and Earth.

Last year, Hancock announced he was working on the follow-up to 2010’s The Imagine Project. His forthcoming album is expected to feature collaborations with Washington, Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat, Flying Lotus and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock Tour Dates

July 30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

August 2 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

August 3 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

August 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thompson Hall

August 7 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

August 8 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

August 16 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor

August 17 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo

August 23 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek