Kamasi Washington Preps New Concert Film ‘Live at the Apollo Theater’

Kamasi Washington announced a new concert film, Live at the Apollo Theater, out February 6th via Amazon Prime Video. Michael Garber directed the project, which documents the jazz saxophonist’s headlining February 2019 show at the famed New York venue.

Washington paired the announcement by issuing “The Bombshell’s Waltz,” a previously unheard track recorded for his self-released 2007 LP, The Proclamation. The reflective piece stretches out to over 12 minutes, peaking midway through with a cacophonous sax solo.

Live at the Apollo Theater features Washington’s massive band the Next Step, along with guests DJ Battlecat and vocalist Dwight Trible. In a trailer for the film, Washington praises the Apollo Theater before the gig as “one of the greatest stages there is.” He adds, “I have to tap into this energy … Everything we’re gonna play tonight is getting pulled from this energy that we’re in because this is so rich and so sacred.”

In a statement, Washington praised the gig as achieving “one of the greatest honors that a musician can have.” He continued, “When I walked down 125th Street from my hotel in Harlem and saw my name on the marquee, I almost couldn’t believe it. To be a part of that prestigious group of brilliant musical minds was truly humbling for me. To say that night was one of the most amazingly special nights of my life is a grave understatement. I’m so happy and thankful to be able to share this moment with people all over the world. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did!”

Washington is currently on a North American tour that continues February 14th in Charlotte, North Carolina. His film follows four LPs, including two major-label albums; in 2018, he released the double-disc Heaven and Earth and companion EP, The Choice.