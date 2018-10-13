Kamaiyah, Travis Scott’s ‘All I Know’ Sounds Like the Song of the Summer in October

The fall wind is here, people are claiming they dressin’ dressing. But rappers are still releasing warm-weather anthems. Forget anybody who says Drake and Bad Bunny’s “Mia” is the song of the summer (autumn, does it matter), because the real contender is Kamaiyah and Travis Scott’s “All I Know.”

Scott handles hook duties on the Bay area infused track with a simple, but effective hook about only knowing one thing, “ballin’.” Kamaiyah delivers an equally slick verse — “Hot girl, keep a black bandana, Gettin’ jiggy like a background dancer,” might be one of the best opening lines in recent memory.

On Twitter, Kamaiyah revealed the collaboration is two years old. “Someone leaked my song with Travis $cott on the internet and that’s the wrong version this shit still ain’t mixed and 2yrs old but fuck it,” she wrote. “Whoever leaked it can suck it.”

In July 2016 interview with 106 KMEL, the Before I Wake rapper described how the collaboration came about. “He reached out. He liked the swag,” she said. “He liked the style. We work with some of the same people so he was just like, ‘I dig her shit.’ Actually over the weekend, fourth of July, weekend my managers come upstairs like ‘Yo, Trav want to work. You might have to go to the studio…his management ended up coming over and then we talked with the management and we ended up in the studio that night.”