Kamaiyah, Quavo, Tyga Keep the Spirit of the Bay Alive in ‘Windows’ Video

Video pays tribute to the Black Panthers, Nipsey Hussle and Hype Williams music videos

Kamaiyah parties with Quavo and Tyga in her latest video for “Windows,” released on Tuesday.

Directed by Damien Sandoval, the clip is a high-energy tribute to the black community of the Bay Area, including a Black Panther-inspired opening and several visual homages to the classic Nineties hip-hop videos of Hype Williams (notably, those fish-eye lenses and shiny suits). Quavo and Tyga join Kamaiyah in a giant warehouse party, surrounded by street dancers and double-dutch players. And in several scenes in the video, Kamaiyah wears an airbrushed T-shirt that pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle, the LA rapper who died tragically earlier this year.

This is Kamaiyah’s first new music release since her 2017 album Before I Wake; she’s teased a forthcoming project in the works, which “Windows” will be included on. Quavo recently joined Madonna in a controversial set at Eurovision, performing their song “Future.” Tyga’s latest single “Lightskin Lil Wayne” was featured on Rolling Stone‘s Song You Need to Know series.

