Kali Uchis Highlights Colombia in New ‘Telepatía’ Video

Kali Uchis highlights Colombia in her new video for “Telepatía.” The Spanglish song appears on Uchis’ first Spanish-language album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞.

In the self-directed video, scenes of Uchis casually strolling and biking down Colombian streets are interspersed with her glamorously performing in the spotlight.

“You know that I can see right through you/I can read your mind, I can read your mind/What you want to do?,” she sings on the flirty song. “It’s written all over your face times two/’Cause I can read your mind, I can read your mind/I can hear your thoughts like a melody.”

“The song happened so naturally & I wanted the video to reflect that, kids & animals in the street, all improvisation, nothing overproduced or contrived, just the beautiful natural magic of the country I have had the honor of also calling home my entire life,” she wrote of the video on Instagram.

On Sunday, she earned the Best Dance Recording Grammy for her collaboration with Kaytranada, “10%.” Earlier this month, “Telepatía” vaulted from Number 21 to Number Seven on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.