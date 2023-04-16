Kali Uchis Taps Tyler, the Creator, Omar Apollo, and Don Toliver for Coachella Set

Kali Uchis brought her lush R&B sounds to Coachella during a Main Stage show that included surprise appearances from Omar Apollo, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

Appearing from behind a flurry of feathers, she opened the performance with “Telepatía,” which she sang atop a Greek column-flanked stage, recalling the dreamy aesthetic of her latest album Red Moon In Venus. The set included a bevy of guests.

Tyler, the Creator appeared first. Although there were technical difficulties with his mic, he continued to rap and dance with Uchis to “See You Again,” his song featuring Uchis from Flower Boy. Apollo also joined Uchis for their Red Moon In Venus collaboration, “Worth the Wait,” during which Apollo was treated to a lap dance by one of the dancers.

Flanked by a hot pink backdrop, Don Toliver joined the party for “Fantasy,” where the two artists shared a dance together. Trending LeBron James, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Wish Jamie Foxx Well After His 'Medical Complication' Blackpink Dazzle Onstage During Historic Headlining Coachella Set TikTok Is Obsessed With Water. Experts Are Concerned MrBeast Calls Out Transphobic Backlash to Chris Tyson's Hormone Therapy

Uchis performed a range of songs from her repertoire, including a medley of reggaeton tunes and one she dedicated to her longtime fans. “I’m singing this for the people who’ve been with me on this journey, you know who you are,” she said before launching into “Melting” from Por Vida. During “Otra Vez,” she descended into the audience to dole out high fives. She also performed an unreleased track from her upcoming Spanish-language album and closed the set with “After the Storm,” her collaboration with Tyler, though he did not return for the finale.

It was technically Uchis’ second day at the festival: She stopped by Kaytranada’s set on Friday and helped him perform their Grammy-nominated single “10%,” despite having mic issues.