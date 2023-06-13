Kali Uchis Extends ‘Red Moon in Venus’ Tour With Six New Fall Dates

Kali Uchis’ Red Moon in Venus era is not over yet. On Tuesday, the Colombian-American singer announced six new dates for her 2023 tour later this fall.

Uchis will start her new run of dates in San Diego before making her way to Oakland, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Los Angeles’ storied Hollywood Bowl. Dominican musician Tokischa will join her on the road for all six dates, while Buscabulla will also perform on her Los Angeles date.

The shows include dates on the west coast that were not allowed on her previous tour — which ran from late April through the end of May — due to Coachella’s radius clause, which prevents acts from performing in Southern California for up to three months before and after the music festival.

Red Moon in Venus — featuring “Moonlight,” “I Wish You Roses,” and “Worth the Wait” with Omar Apollo — followed the release of her sultry Spanish album Sin Miedo Del Amor y Otros Demonios in 2020. She released her breakthrough album Isolation in 2018, featuring songs like “Dead to Me” and the Tyler, the Creator-featuring “After the Storm.”

“Between swaying, singing, and interacting with her dancers (at one point, they became a throne for her to sit on while addressing fans), Uchis gave a polished and elegant performance,” read a Rolling Stone review of her Red Moon in Venus tour stop in New York City in May.

Along with her own shows, Uchis will stop in Chicago for Ruido Fest in August and Austin for Austin City Limits in October.

Red Moon in Venus tour dates

Sept. 22 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sept. 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Sept. 29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

Oct. 3 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center