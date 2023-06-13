fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Red Moon Pt. 2

Kali Uchis Extends ‘Red Moon in Venus’ Tour With Six New Fall Dates

Singer will bring along Dominican rap star Tokischa on the road
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Kali Uchis performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)
Kali Uchis performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Coachella

Kali UchisRed Moon in Venus era is not over yet. On Tuesday, the Colombian-American singer announced six new dates for her 2023 tour later this fall.

Uchis will start her new run of dates in San Diego before making her way to Oakland, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Los Angeles’ storied Hollywood Bowl. Dominican musician Tokischa will join her on the road for all six dates, while Buscabulla will also perform on her Los Angeles date.

The shows include dates on the west coast that were not allowed on her previous tour — which ran from late April through the end of May — due to Coachella’s radius clause, which prevents acts from performing in Southern California for up to three months before and after the music festival.

Red Moon in Venus — featuring “Moonlight,” “I Wish You Roses,” and “Worth the Wait” with Omar Apollo — followed the release of her sultry Spanish album Sin Miedo Del Amor y Otros Demonios in 2020. She released her breakthrough album Isolation in 2018, featuring songs like “Dead to Me” and the Tyler, the Creator-featuring “After the Storm.”

“Between swaying, singing, and interacting with her dancers (at one point, they became a throne for her to sit on while addressing fans), Uchis gave a polished and elegant performance,” read a Rolling Stone review of her Red Moon in Venus tour stop in New York City in May.

Along with her own shows, Uchis will stop in Chicago for Ruido Fest in August and Austin for Austin City Limits in October.

Trending

Red Moon in Venus tour dates

Sept. 22 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Sept. 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Sept. 29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*
Oct. 3 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Offered to Announce He and Cheryl Hines Had Separated to 'Protect Her'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad