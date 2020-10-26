Watch Kali Uchis Cruise Through Clouds in ‘La Luz’ Video

Kali Uchis drives through the clouds in her vivid video for “La Luz,” featuring Jhay Cortez.

The clip, directed by Uchis and Lauren Dunn, opens with the singer texting in her bathtub. She later appears in the sky, an angelic presence amid glowing orbs, and cruises along rainbows. Cortez shows up midway through the video, peering through a peep hole as Uchis kisses her date on a bed.

The vocalist detailed the video’s production in a series of tweets, noting that it took 15 hours to film on a day of intense weather: “it was the hottest day in LA HISTORY 120° & the only air con broke someone actually passed out onset,” she wrote.

The atmospheric track will appear on the Uchis’ upcoming second LP, her first Spanish-language project. The record — which follows her 2018 debut, Isolation, and quarantine-compiled demo collection, April’s To Feel Alive — also features the previously issued, trap-inspired cut “Aquí Yo Mando,” featuring Rico Nasty.

“I hope to continue expressing myself freely forever through all styles, genres and mediums,” Uchis said in a statement. “I hope my art inspires others to be free and express themselves too. Peace and love to all of Planet Earth. Thank you.”