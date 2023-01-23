Kali Uchis Will Explore the ‘Burning Expression of Desire’ on New Album

Kali Uchis will dive deep into the meaning of love and “divine femininity” on her forthcoming album, inspired by the astrology behind a blood moon. On Monday, the Colombian songstress announced her album Red Moon in Venus, which she says “represents all levels of love.” She also revealed that she’ll head on tour in late April.

“Love is the message,” Uchis said in a statement. “Red Moon in Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well.”

Sonically, the project is set to experiment with genres such as soul, R&B, pop, and música urbana, while creating a timeless feel, according to a press release. The LP’s first taste was “I Wish You Roses,” which she released last week.

“This body of work represents all levels of love — releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love,” she added. “It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

Red Moon in Venus follows the release of her sultry Spanish album Sin Miedo Del Amor y Otros Demonios — featuring TikTok-viral “Telepatía” — in 2020. She released her breakthrough album Isolation in 2018, featuring songs like “Dead to Me” and the Tyler, the Creator-featuring “After the Storm.”

Since her last album, Uchis has collaborated with several artists: SZA joined Uchis on a remix of “Fue Mejor” in 2021, and she joined Amaarae for “Sad Girlz Luv Money.” She also dropped single “No Hay Ley” last year.

Uchis will celebrate her album on the road, performing at several music festivals in South America in March, before performing at Coachella and later heading on her Red Moon in Venus tour, where she’ll welcome “Escapism” singer Raye as an opener. Trending Trump Looks to Ditch His Own Social Media Site So Sad! Trump's South Carolina Rally Getting Little Support From State Lawmakers Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop Behind the Graceland Gates at Lisa Marie's Memorial: ‘We Watched Her Go Through Her Struggles’

Red Moon in Venus Tour 2023

April 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

April 26 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*

April 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

May 9 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*

May 10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore*

May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium*

May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater*

May 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

* with RAYE