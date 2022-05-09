Kali Gives Toxic Advice with ‘Rolling Stone’

With the viral success of tracks like ‘Do a Bitch’ and ‘MMM MMM,’ Kali knows what it takes to make a hit. For the latest installment of In The Green Room, Rolling Stone sat down with the Georgia-bred rapper ahead of her set at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY.

Tracks from her latest release Toxic Chocolate find Kali flipping the script on the male-dominated industry, like on her Yung Bleu-assisted collaboration ‘UonU.’ The album sees her throw her hat in the ring to be the spokesperson for unapologetic womanhood.

“I had to flip the script for the ladies. Yes, the guys have their advocates: the Lil Babys and the Futures… [For us] it’s me,” she said with confidence.