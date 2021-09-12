Kacey Musgraves Makes Candlelit VMAs Debut With ‘Star-Crossed’

Kacey Musgraves gave the live debut of her song “Star-Crossed” at the 2021 VMAs on Sunday, marking the Nashville singer-songwriter’s first performance at the annual awards show.

Surrounded by lit candles that evoked the Police’s “Wrapped Around Your Finger” music video (this year’s show was a celebration of MTV’s 40th anniversary, after all), Musgraves sang the title track of her just-released album backed by a classical guitarist. It was an understated vocal performance, but visually it popped — Musgraves wore a white wet-styled dress in juxtaposition to the flames around her onstage. At the song’s end, a silhouette of a heart was set ablaze, a nod to the burned-out romance that informs Musgraves’ record.

Musgraves has described her new album as a three-act tragedy, created in the wake of her divorce. The LP was accompanied by an ambitious 50-minute musical film starring Musgraves and featuring appearances by Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, Symone, and Megan Stalter. Star-Crossed: The Film is available for streaming on Paramount+.

In January, Musgraves will head out on her headlining Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour, with stops including Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, and New York. Dates announced so far run through February 20th, when she’s set to perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.