Watch Kacey Musgraves, Elmo, and Friends Sing About Colors on ‘Sesame Street’

Kacey Musgraves returned to Sesame Street on Thursday’s episode to join the monsters in a song about “All the Colors of the World.”

Musgraves, who previously appeared on the pilot episode of Elmo’s The Not-Too-Late Show in 2020 to perform “Rubber Duckie,” reunited with the furry red monster and his friends to sing about her favorite color. However, appropriately for the “Rainbow” singer, she was unable to choose just one, instead delivering a song that touches on the entire color spectrum.

Musgraves is the latest pop star to appear on this season of Sesame Street, following Billie Eilish, who recently stopped by to rework her hit “Happier Than Ever” alongside the Count. Upcoming Season 52 guests include Naomi Osaka, Anderson .Paak, Amanda Gorman, and Keke Palmer.

Sesame Street’s Season 52 airs a new episode every Thursday on HBO Max and weekly on PBS Kids next fall.

Musgraves has recently performed her own Star-Crossed tunes on Saturday Night Live and The Late Show. Her new album was subsequently deemed not country enough for the Grammys.