Backstage With Kacey Musgraves and the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

In addition to being a breakout country star and winner of this year’s Album of the Year Grammy, Kacey Musgraves is also a massive fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. A frequent watcher of the show, she even appeared as a guest judge on All Stars last December, alongside Ciara. “It’s a world where anything is possible,” she tells Rolling Stone. “More is more and less is a bore.”

While performing at the Ace Theater in L.A., Musgraves invited newly crowned winners Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck to join her onstage for her disco-country hit “High Horse.” “So if you’re here tonight it means that you’re missing out on the finale of All Stars Season 4,” Musgraves told the audience. “Tonight we have not one but two winning queens!” The trio danced to the chorus as screams and cheers came from the theater. “The crowd lost their minds when the two queens came out,” Musgraves recalled. “All that was missing was a death drop!”

They prepared for the performance with a glam-session backstage. Though Musgraves admitted the queens are “almost” better at makeup than her, they did share a secret to their success: “Wax before you tuck.”